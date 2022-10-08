Detroit police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit teenager.

Carle Penny was last seen when she left her residence without permission around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 2.

Police say Penny was last seen wearing all black clothing and carrying a pink purse.

Carle Penny Details Age 15 Height 5′5″ Hair Black braids Weight 290 pounds Eyes Brown

According to Carle Penny’s mother, she suffers from depression.

Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.

