Detroit police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit teenager.
Carle Penny was last seen when she left her residence without permission around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 2.
Police say Penny was last seen wearing all black clothing and carrying a pink purse.
|Carle Penny
|Details
|Age
|15
|Height
|5′5″
|Hair
|Black braids
|Weight
|290 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
According to Carle Penny’s mother, she suffers from depression.
Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.