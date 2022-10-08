50º

Detroit police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

Carle Penny last seen on Oct. 2

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Carle Penny (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit teenager.

Carle Penny was last seen when she left her residence without permission around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 2.

Police say Penny was last seen wearing all black clothing and carrying a pink purse.

Carle PennyDetails
Age15
Height5′5″
HairBlack braids
Weight290 pounds
EyesBrown

According to Carle Penny’s mother, she suffers from depression.

Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.

