Dearborn gunman faces multiple charges following hotel barricade

DEARBORN, Mich. – Dearborn gunman Reichard Lee Williams-Lewis was charged for fatally shooting a Hampton Inn employee and barricading himself in a hotel room for over seven hours on Oct. 6.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced that the 34-year-old gunman killed a 55-year-old Riverview man, injured a 21-year-old woman employee, and pointed his rifle at a 49-year-old hotel guest and a 36-year-old Lincoln Park employee.

Police were called to the Hampton Inn located on Michigan Avenue and Military Street in Dearborn’s downtown after reports were made of an armed gunman who shot off his gun around 1 p.m. on Oct. 6.

According to officials, there was only one fatal killing. The 55-year-old victim was discovered on the third floor of the hotel with multiple gunshot wounds. He was announced dead after being transported to a local hospital.

Below are Williams-Lewis’ charges:

One count of Premeditated First-Degree Murder

One count of Assault with Intent to Murder

Two counts of Felonious Assault

One count of Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer

Five counts of Felony Firearm.

“The evidence in this case is alarming. We have long learned that no place is sacred when it comes to gun violence. Not churches, not movie theaters, not grocery stores or hotels. I would like to pose a question to every legislator in this state. When is enough enough? Please let me know,” wrote Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a news release.

