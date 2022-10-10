Activists demand the names of Detroit officers involved in fatal shooting of Porter Burks

An activist group is demanding that the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Porter Burks be fired from the Detroit police force.

DETROIT – Members of the National Action Network are demanding that Detroit police release the names of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Porter Burks that happened on Oct. 2.

Burks was suffering from a mental health emergency in the early hours of Sunday morning. Police said they had a member of its crisis intervention team on the scene and tried to de-escalate the situation.

Police say Burks charged at them with a knife, and that is when officers opened fire multiple times.

Detroit police chief James White said during a news conference on Oct. 4 that officers rendered first aid to Burks and brought him to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The officers involved are on administrative leave until the conclusion of the investigation.

White told Local 4 that his force is swamped with mental health calls and that mental health facilities are badly needed.

Below is a statement from Detroit Police of a protest that took place on Oct. 10.

“We respect the right to peacefully protest, which is exactly what this group did. Mr. Burks’ death is a tragic situation for his family, the community and our department. Right now, we are continuing our internal investigation while Michigan State Police conducts the criminal investigation. Once their investigation is concluded, the findings will be forwarded to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for their review.” Detroit Police Department, Oct. 10, 2022

Below is a list of Wayne County resources for residents seeking access to mental healthcare:

DWIHN Access Helpline: www.dwihn.org , 800-241-4949

ReachUsDetroit: Reachusdetroit.org , 313-488-HOPE

Mental Health First Aid: 888-490-9698

Veteran Navigator: 313-585-0061

