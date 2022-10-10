49º

Clinton Township teen killed while riding bike failed to yield to traffic, police say

Driver stopped to help the teen

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Jayden Ryan Collins, 13 (GoFundMe)

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Investigators at the Clinton Township police department determined that the teen killed while riding his bike failed to yield to traffic

The Clinton Township police department is investigating the fatal crash involving a 13-year-old that family identifies as Jayden Ryan Collins.

Officials say the crash occurred around 5:32 p.m. on Tuesday, October 4, on westbound Clinton River Road near Ammerst Drive.

Preliminary investigation indicates that Collins was crossing northbound across Clinton River Road riding his bike and failed to yield to traffic.

The 13-year-old was struck in the westbound lane by a black 2019 Kia Sportage. The driver immediately stopped and attempted to help Collins.

Jayden was transported to the hospital for further treatment but was later pronounced deceased.

Police say the driver stayed on the scene during the investigation.

Investigators said drugs and alcohol were not suspected in this crash and reported no other injuries at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation, the Clinton Township Police Department requests any witnesses to the crash or anyone with information to contact the department at 586-493-7802.

Previous coverage: Clinton Township teen killed while riding bike, vigil held on Saturday

