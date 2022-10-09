Clinton Township teen killed while riding bike, vigil held on Saturday

A vigil was held for a Clinton Township teen who died after being hit by a car while riding his bike on Saturday.

Jayden Ryan Collins, a 13-year-old, was hit Tuesday while riding his bike on Clinton River Road. He was crossing the street on the way to his aunt’s house, according to a GoFundMe page created by his grandfather.

Neighbors and friends gathered in Rivers Edge mobile home park Saturday evening for a vigil. Dozens of kids held candles and heart-shaped balloons, releasing them into the air following a moment of silence.

“We just wanted to do this vigil for the family to show how loved Jayden was and how much support the family has here for them,” Jessica Kniseley said.

The organizers of the vigil said it was also a way to support their kids during a time of deep grief.

“I think the kids needed this,” Julie Kniseley said. “It’s their way of saying goodbye or I love you or whatever.”

The tragic loss also proving difficult for parents.

“It’s terrifying and I can’t imagine how they’re feeling or if I had to go through this,” Kniseley said. “Obviously, the safety of drivers needs to be very important watching for kids on the road because for something like this to happen.”

Clinton Township Police told Local 4 that more details about the investigation will be released Monday.