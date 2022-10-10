Detroit man killed in drive-by shooting on city’s east side

DETROIT – A 50-year-old man was killed Sunday night in a drive-by shooting in Detroit.

Commander Micheal McGinnis of the Detroit Police Department spoke to Local 4 about yet another shooting in the city, “we’re tired of all the gun violence,” he said.

A 50-year-old male was shot at a red light on the east side of the city at 7 Mile Road and Ryan Road in a Dodge Durango.

Commander McGinnis said, “the victim was able to advance a few blocks, but as you can see, his vehicle came to rest at the fence of Persian High school.” The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not have an idea of who killed the man, there were no Green Light cameras at the intersection.

“The offenders, in this case, were driving a vehicle that’s been described as a gray or black four-door sedan,” said McGinnis.

Multiple blocks have been taped off as police investigate the crime. “We had to block off the traffic because there is evidence in the intersection.”

Shell casings have been analyzed by evidence technicians on the scene with dozens of on-lookers nearby.

“Our hearts go out to the family. They’ve been at scene here and we’re in the process of making notifications. And those that have been notified are obviously upset for obvious reasons,” said McGinnis.

At this point in time, it is unknown if this was a targeted attack or not, but we know there is only one victim.

“Fortunately, there was no others struck by the gunfire. There was upwards of 11 rounds fired,” said McGinnis.

Those with information regarding this investigation should contact 313-596-2260.

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated accordingly.