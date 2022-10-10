56º

Gas main break closes part of South Boulevard in Oakland County

Road bordering Troy, Rochester Hills closed Monday amid repairs

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

TROY, Mich. – Part of South Boulevard, a road on the border of Troy and Rochester Hills, is closed Monday due to a gas main break.

Both directions of East South Boulevard are closed between Dequindre Road and John R Road as of Monday afternoon. Consumers Energy is reportedly carrying out emergency repairs on a gas main break.

Road Commission for Oakland County officials say it is unknown when the emergency repairs will be complete.

No other information has been provided at this time.

