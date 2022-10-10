Michigan senators respond to misconduct allegations at Detroit VA medical center

Senator Debbie Stabenow is responding to the investigation at Detroit’s John Dingell VA Medical Center after allegations of misconduct were made.

DETROIT – Senator Debbie Stabenow is responding to the investigation at Detroit’s John Dingell VA Medical Center after allegations of misconduct were made.

Senator Stabenow said, “they were doing internal investigations, they replaced the people involved, and now have brought it to all of us and we’re going to make sure this is done right.”

Despite internal investigations, Stabenow and Senator Gary Peters are now calling on the Office of the VA’s Inspector General to look into what they are calling, “serious allegations of misconduct by management.”

The senators said this situation was brought to their attention by patients, family, and even staff, that veterans had received “substandard or improper care,” and that the VA had “failed to notify Congress of these allegations in a timely manner.”

Senators Stabenow and Peters want an investigation into what happened to find out if it was covered up and who is responsible for the oversight.

“It’s no question. This is named after John Dingell and certainly he, I’m sure, is having a fit from having to look down on this. But I also know that our current leadership at the VA, Dennis McDonough, is all over this.”

Local 4 reached out to the VA Press Secretary Terrence Hayes for comment. He said, “patient safety is our top priority. We take these allegations very seriously, and we have an ongoing investigation into the matter. We appreciate the advocacy of these Senators and, as always, welcome oversight from the Office of the Inspector General.”

As investigations continue, both Senators have asked for regular updates on the review, which we will be following as well.