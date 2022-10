Police at the scene where an off-duty Detroit officer was reportedly shot at on Oct. 10, 2022

DETROIT – An off-duty police officer was shot at Monday morning on Detroit’s west side.

Detroit police say one of their officers was shot at between 7 Mile and 8 Mile roads early in the morning. It appears that a police vehicle was hit by gunfire.

It is currently unclear if the officer was injured. A large police presence was seen at the location early Monday.

No other details have been provided at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.