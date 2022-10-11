Detroit Police Chaplain says she lost everything after a devastating house fire

A chaplain for the Detroit Police Department is asking the community for help after a devastating house fire. Chaplain Mary Autrey’s house caught fire early Sunday morning. She said her daughter left the oven on overnight.

“She woke up coughing, and she couldn’t see because the smoke had consumed the entire house,” said Autrey.

Her daughter managed to escape and called 911.

Autrey, who wasn’t there at the time, returned home to the smell of smoke and the sight of debris.

“I’m in disbelief, but I have faith to believe that it’ll be restored,” Autrey said. “I just got to get it within myself to make sure I have enough patience to wait it out.”

Unfortunately, she said the home is not insured.

“I normally have insurance, but I ran into a life hiccup, and I said I would reinstate my insurance by the time the month was out, and I never got a chance to,” Autry said.

As a chaplain, Autrey has spent much of her life supporting others.

“Sometimes it’s a simple prayer,” Autry said. “Sometimes it’s a hug or a conversation. If it’s a huge situation, we’re there to assist with the family or assist with the police officer.”

This time, it’s Autry that is looking to others for support. She has created a GoFundMe to help cover the costs of rebuilding her home.

“If I have to start over, then I gotta start from scratch and just do it,” she said.

