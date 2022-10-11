Eastpointe family of road rage victim questions why shooter wasn’t charged

The family of teenager Ty Hale, who was killed in an Eastpointe road rage incident, wants to know why the other driver isn’t facing charges. Hale was on his mini-bike when he approached the passenger side of a pickup truck, and the man inside shot him, later claiming self-defense.

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – The family of teenager Ty Hale, who was killed in an Eastpointe road rage incident, wants to know why the other driver isn’t facing charges.

Hale was on his mini-bike when he approached the passenger side of a pickup truck, and the man inside shot him, later claiming self-defense.

Part of the reason why the family is upset about the situation is that Hale was not armed. The family told Local 4 that they had never heard from Eastpointe police nor the Macomb County Prosecutors Office, who has refused to press charges.

“He had no chance to do or say anything,” said Ty Hale’s mother, Tina Agents. “He pulled up, bam, and was gone.”

There was an outpouring of love on Tuesday (Oct. 11) for the 18-year-old as his family continues to demand the Eastpointe Police Department and the Macomb County Prosecutors Office to talk to them after Hale was shot and killed on Sept. 30.

A doorbell camera shows the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup truck pulling up to a stop sign as Hale pulls up to the passenger side on his mini-bike before he is killed.

The driver was not charged. Family and friends can’t figure out how the shooting was justifiable and why it has gone unanswered by the police and the prosecutor.

“He was away from the threat,” Agents said. My son approached; he waited for the threat to approach him. How is that self-defense?”

“You can’t shoot someone just because of words,” said Hale’s godfather, Chad Knockeart.

The incident stems from an argument of road rage which ended up with the teen being shot. The family demands to know what happened in that instant.

“He literally was on the side, and he was gone in two seconds,” Agents said. “I watched that video over and over and over and over.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido said in a statement:

“The major crime unit in the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office made a full and complete review presented by the Eastpointe Police Department and determined that a warrant not be issued. If further information or evidence is presented to the Eastpointe Police Department, we will always consider this information or evidence for additional consideration.”

A GoFundMe has been set up by the family.