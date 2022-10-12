Bad Boyz of Culinary donates equipment to keep River Rouge High School’s culinary program going

A chef from California traveled to Metro Detroit to help a local high school keep its culinary program going.

RIVER ROUGE, Mich. – A chef from San Diego, California traveled to Metro Detroit to help a local high school keep its culinary program going.

Kelston Moore is from the nonprofit Bad Boyz of Culinary. The group’s gaol is to put a spotlight on young, Black chefs and help them grow in the industry.

Moore donated cooking equipment to the culinary program at River Rouge High School. Moroe met the program’s leader in the military and now their bond is helping students.

Click here to learn more about Bad Boyz of Culinary.