Detroit police halt search for Zion Foster’s remains in Macomb County landfill

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – The search for Zion Foster’s remains in a Macomb County landfill has concluded and her body has not been found.

Foster disappeared on Jan. 4, 2022. Her cousin, Jaylin Brazier, was the last person to see her alive. Brazier, 23, was sentenced to prison in March for lying to authorities about his involvement in Foster’s disappearance.

He originally denied seeing his cousin at all, only to admit weeks later that he had thrown her body in a dumpster. Brazier said he panicked when he suddenly found his cousin dead, and that’s why he took her body to a dumpster.

Police were searching a 100x100 foot area of Pine Tree Acres landfill in Lenox Township. The landfill is massive. Authorities believed that Foster’s body could be buried at least 75 to 100 feet beneath the surface of the landfill.

“One, Zion is likely deceased and two, that her remains were placed in a dumpster that was then later transported to a landfill here in Lenox Township,” Detroit police Commander Mike McGinnis said in July.

The landfill search was supposed to last eight weeks and it started at the end of May.

“I don’t know if she is there,” said Foster’s mom, Ciera Milton.

Milton told Local 4 in September that by then, something would have been uncovered.

Police are expected to provide more information regarding the search during a press conference next week.

