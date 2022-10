The scene of an Oct. 13, 2022, crash on I-96 in Novi.

NOVI, Mich. – The trailer of a gravel hauler flipped over on top of a car in a construction zone on I-96 in Novi.

The incident happened around noon Thursday (Oct. 13) in the eastbound lanes of I-96, just east of Novi Road.

Aerial video shows the back trailer of a gravel hauler flipped sideways onto a white car.

Police said nobody was injured, but gravel spilled on the freeway, so the eastbound lanes have been shut down.

Emergency crews are at the scene.