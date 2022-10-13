Morning 4: 3 men reportedly stabbed, pushed fellow Washtenaw County inmate down stairs, killing him -- and other stories

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

3 men accused of kicking, stabbing fellow inmate to death inside Washtenaw County prison

Three men are accused of kicking and stabbing a fellow inmate to death inside a Washtenaw County prison. Officials said Christian Maire was killed Jan. 2, 2019, inside the Milan Correctional Facility on Arkona Road in Milan.

Dixon looks to gain on Whitmer at Michigan governor debate

The candidates for governor of Michigan are having their first debate on Thursday, as Republican challenger Tudor Dixon looks to use the primetime appearance to narrow her gap with Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Dixon is a former commentator for a conservative online program who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. She has never held public office and is still working to introduce herself and her ideas to voters -- some of whom may be seeing her in action for the first time at Thursday’s debate.

Court denied Michigan woman’s protection order against man who later held her hostage in bunker

A court denied a Michigan woman’s request for a protection order against a man who later shackled her inside a sound-proof bunker and held her hostage for 13 hours, according to UpNorthLive.

‘Cannibalistic’ Rochester Hills woman sentenced after victim details ‘horror movie’ attack in court

The victim of a Rochester Hills woman who bit and strangled her while pretending to be a wolf likened the attack to a “horror movie,” saying she woke up in her bed to find the “cannibalistic rapist” in an animal-like crawling position, naked, and ready to pounce.

