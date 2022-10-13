What caused Macomb County crash that killed Corvette driver, caused transformer to fall on box truck

The scene of an Oct. 11, 2022, crash in Ray Township.

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police revealed details about what led to a Macomb County crash that killed a 34-year-old Corvette driver and caused a transformer from a utility pole to smash through the windshield of a box truck.

Deputies were called around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) to the area of 26 Mile and Romeo Plank roads in Ray Township.

The driver of a box truck and another witness told police that Daniel Evola, 34, of Macomb Township, had tried to pass the box truck on Romeo Plank Road, just north of 26 Mile Road.

Evola appeared to lose control of his Corvette, causing it to spin out and strike a utility pole, officials said. The collision snapped the pole, and a transformer crashed through the windshield of the box truck, which had stopped behind the Corvette, according to police.

The scene of an Oct. 11, 2022, crash in Ray Township. (WDIV)

Live wires fell to the ground and trapped Evola inside the Corvette. When deputies arrived, the Corvette was wrapped around the broken utility pole, and the live wires were nearby, they said.

Evola was still in the driver’s seat, breathing heavily, according to a release.

Once it was safe for officials to remove Evola from the wreckage, he was taken to a nearby hospital. That’s where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

The 52-year-old Utica man inside the box truck was helped out of the driver’s seat. He declined medical attention.

Officials shut down the road during the investigation. DTE crews repaired the utility pole.