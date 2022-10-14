Bloomfield Hills student categorizes classmates as ‘safe,’ ‘annoying,’ or ‘must kill’ on list

Lockers in the hallway of a school.

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Bloomfield Hills student was removed from school for writing a list that categorized classmates as either “safe,” “annoying,” or “must kill,” officials said.

Bloomfield Township police were called Wednesday (Oct. 12) to East Hills Middle School on Kensington Road in Bloomfield Hills for reports of a threat.

A student told officials that another student had made threatening comments, so police went to the other student’s home to perform a search.

Authorities said they found a list that included the names of current students. The names had the words “safe,” “annoying,” or “must kill” next to them, according to authorities.

No weapons were found in the home.

The student was removed from school, and officers determined there is no immediate threat. The parents of all students on the list were contacted by Bloomfield Township school liaison officers.

The case is being presented to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for review.