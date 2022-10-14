54º

LIVE

Local News

Bloomfield Hills student categorizes classmates as ‘safe,’ ‘annoying,’ or ‘must kill’ on list

Student removed from school

Derick Hutchinson, Lead Digital Editor

Tags: Bloomfield Township, Oakland County, Local, Crime
Lockers in the hallway of a school. (WDIV)

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Bloomfield Hills student was removed from school for writing a list that categorized classmates as either “safe,” “annoying,” or “must kill,” officials said.

Bloomfield Township police were called Wednesday (Oct. 12) to East Hills Middle School on Kensington Road in Bloomfield Hills for reports of a threat.

A student told officials that another student had made threatening comments, so police went to the other student’s home to perform a search.

Authorities said they found a list that included the names of current students. The names had the words “safe,” “annoying,” or “must kill” next to them, according to authorities.

No weapons were found in the home.

The student was removed from school, and officers determined there is no immediate threat. The parents of all students on the list were contacted by Bloomfield Township school liaison officers.

The case is being presented to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Derick is the Lead Digital Editor for ClickOnDetroit and has been with Local 4 News since April 2013. Derick specializes in breaking news, crime and local sports.

email