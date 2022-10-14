60º

Detroit police searching for missing 21-year-old woman

Ifa Ali Butler last seen Oct. 11

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Ifa Ali Butler, 21 (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit woman.

Ifa Ali Butler was last seen Tuesday, October 11, 2022, around 1:00 a.m.

According to officials, Ifa left a friend’s house on the 13300 block of Evanston driving a 2007 Jeep Cherokee and has not been seen since.

She was last seen wearing a pink vest, a white shirt, and was carrying a purse with a silver rope chain.

Ifa Ali ButlerDetails
Age21
Height5′4″
HairBlack hair with two blonde pigtails tied with pink scrunchies
Weight120 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001.

