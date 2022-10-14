Detroit police searching for missing 21-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit woman.

Ifa Ali Butler was last seen Tuesday, October 11, 2022, around 1:00 a.m.

According to officials, Ifa left a friend’s house on the 13300 block of Evanston driving a 2007 Jeep Cherokee and has not been seen since.

She was last seen wearing a pink vest, a white shirt, and was carrying a purse with a silver rope chain.

Ifa Ali Butler Details Age 21 Height 5′4″ Hair Black hair with two blonde pigtails tied with pink scrunchies Weight 120 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage