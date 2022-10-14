Detroit police searching for missing 21-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit woman.
Ifa Ali Butler was last seen Tuesday, October 11, 2022, around 1:00 a.m.
According to officials, Ifa left a friend’s house on the 13300 block of Evanston driving a 2007 Jeep Cherokee and has not been seen since.
She was last seen wearing a pink vest, a white shirt, and was carrying a purse with a silver rope chain.
|Ifa Ali Butler
|Details
|Age
|21
|Height
|5′4″
|Hair
|Black hair with two blonde pigtails tied with pink scrunchies
|Weight
|120 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1001.
