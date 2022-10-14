Morning 4: Police say woman’s body found on freeway in Macomb County -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Woman’s body found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores has head trauma, police say

A woman’s body was found Friday morning on I-94 in Macomb County, authorities report.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Tudor Dixon square off in first debate

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her challenger Tudor Dixon squared off Thursday night in their first of two debates before Election Day. Plenty of punches were thrown between the two as they challenged each other’s records and positions on hot-button issues.

Former Metro Detroit priest convicted of sexually assaulting a child

A 60-year-old priest has been convicted of child sex crimes in Wayne County.

Joseph “Jack” Baker, 60, of Wayne, was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct sexual penetration with a person under 13.

Hundreds pack Dearborn school board meeting to discuss 6 books under review

Hundreds of people packed a Dearborn school board meeting Thursday night to passionately discuss whether or not to ban six books that some say are inappropriate for school-aged children.

