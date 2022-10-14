45º

Woman’s body found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores has head trauma, police say

Body found Friday morning on freeway near 9 Mile Road

Cassidy Johncox, Senior News Editor

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – A woman’s body was found Friday morning on I-94 in Macomb County, authorities report.

According to Michigan State Police, at about 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, the body of a woman was found on the freeway near 9 Mile Road. It is currently unclear who discovered the body.

MSP say the woman suffered head trauma. It is unclear if that’s the extent of her injuries.

No other information has been provided at this time. Police say the investigation is just beginning.

Eastbound I-94 is closed at Vernier Road Friday morning amid the investigation.

Authorities say they will provide updates “as the investigation continues.”

