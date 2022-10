SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a missing Southfield teenager.

Deshanae Tahalya Berry was last seen on Oct. 15, 2022, around 12:00 a.m. at her home.

According to officials, Berry was last seen wearing her McDonald’s work uniform.

Deshanae Tahalya Berry Details Age 16 Height 5′2″ Hair Black hair with blue highlights Weight 97 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to call the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.

