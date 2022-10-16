Detroit police searching for missing 60-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit woman.
Denise Terry was last seen on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at approximately 12:00 p.m.
According to officials, Denise left her residence on the 20400 block of Sorrento Avenue and did not return home.
It is unknown what she was last wearing.
|Denise Terry
|Details
|Age
|60
|Height
|5′3″
|Hair
|Black hair in braids
|Weight
|267 pounds
|Eyes
|Unknown
Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.
