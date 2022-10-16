47º

Detroit police searching for missing 60-year-old woman

Denise Terry last seen Sept. 20

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

Denise Terry, 60 (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit woman.

Denise Terry was last seen on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at approximately 12:00 p.m.

According to officials, Denise left her residence on the 20400 block of Sorrento Avenue and did not return home.

It is unknown what she was last wearing.

Denise TerryDetails
Age60
Height5′3″
HairBlack hair in braids
Weight267 pounds
EyesUnknown

Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.

