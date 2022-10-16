Detroit police searching for missing 60-year-old woman

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Detroit woman.

Denise Terry was last seen on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at approximately 12:00 p.m.

According to officials, Denise left her residence on the 20400 block of Sorrento Avenue and did not return home.

It is unknown what she was last wearing.

Denise Terry Details Age 60 Height 5′3″ Hair Black hair in braids Weight 267 pounds Eyes Unknown

Anyone with information about this missing person is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at 313-596-1201.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage