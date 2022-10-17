Detroit brunch staple Hudson Cafe opening new location in Northville

DETROIT – The Hudson Cafe is coming to the suburbs.

The longtime staple of the Detroit brunch scene is expanding outside of the city, announcing its second location in Northville, which is slated to open in early 2023.

Construction is already underway at the new location, at 6 Mile Road and Haggerty Road, an already busy food area.

“We cannot wait to feed the people of Northville, their guests, and the surrounding areas,” Hudson Cafe said in an Instagram post announcing the news.

The space was designed by Olon Interior.

The original Hudson Cafe, on Woodward Avenue in Downtown Detroit (across from the Hudson’s site), opened back in 2011. They’re known for big, bold breakfast and brunch plates.

Related: New cocktail bar opening inside Detroit’s Oak & Reel