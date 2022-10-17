Family looking for answers after home, vehicle shot up on Detroit’s west side

A Detroit family is on edge Monday night after they say they were targeted by gunfire that hit their home and parked vehicles. The incident occurred Saturday (Oct. 15) night in a home on Birwood Street on the city's west side.

DETROIT – A Detroit family is on edge Monday night after they say they were targeted by gunfire that hit their home and parked vehicles.

The incident occurred Saturday (Oct. 15) night in a home on Birwood Street on the city’s west side.

“We couldn’t figure out where the sound was coming from,” said Kirsten Howard.”

Howard, 60, the homeowner, and her family came under fire.

“I hit the floor,” Howard said. “Thank God my children were not home. Thank God it did not come through this window. That is where I was.”

When they heard the gunfire, Detroit police officers were near the area on another call.

“They heard the shots while they were there,” Howard said. “They get over here. I wasn’t shook up until I opened the door and realized my car was shot. I asked them, not trying to be funny, ‘did they kill my car because it is all I got.’”

Howard said officers told her there were multiple reports of gunfire in the neighborhood. Neighbors on the Ring doorbell app also heard shot after shot and told each other.

Howard’s daughter, Nakira Howard, asked if there are multiple reports of gunfire and if it is possible to get alerts to take safety from the Detroit Alerts 365 emergency alert system.

“You don’t hear anything, and that is what (expletive) me off more,” said Nakira Howard. “This is where we lay our head, live, and work, so just to hear that is not what I am trying to hear.”