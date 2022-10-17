43º

Powerball jackpot nears half a billion for Monday night’s drawing

Last Michigan Powerball winner won in 2020

Morgan Russ, Digital News Editor

The Powerball jackpot is sitting at $480 million for Monday night’s drawing, a cash option that would equate to $242 million.

According to the Michigan State Lottery (MSL), if a player won this drawing, it would be the second-largest Powerball jackpot this year.

The last Michigan player to win a Powerball jackpot was a Waterford woman in 2020.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on August 3, in Pennsylvania.

Retailers are selling Powerball tickets until 9:45 p.m. Monday night.

For more information or to purchase tickets online, you can visit Michigan State Lottery’s website by clicking here.

