36 years ago: Unidentified man found disoriented in Hamtramck before he collapses, dies at hospital

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – A man was found in a disoriented state in Hamtramck before he collapsed and was pronounced dead. It’s been 36 years and he was never identified.

He was found walking in the area of Joseph Campau Avenue and Yemans Street in Hamtramck. Police arrived and put him into a police cruiser, where he collapsed and became unresponsive. He later died at Detroit Receiving Hospital.

That was on October 18, 1986. The man is described as white and between the ages of 75 to 85. He was 5′1′' and had fleas and lice. He was covered in scratches and flea/lice bites.

He had a bag of clothing and $4.56 with him.

Anyone with information should contact the Hamtramck Police Department at 313-800-5280.

Read: Michigan cold case coverage

Why is ClickOnDetroit covering so many cold cases?

We’re working to bring attention to as many unsolved and missing persons cases from around the state as we can. Our hope is that getting this important information out to the public will help generate tips for investigators and potentially lead to closure for the affected families. If you have a cold case you’d like us to look into, please let us know by using the form below.