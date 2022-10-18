Entrepreneur donates free $1,500 vending machine to local woman

They say to give a person a fish and you would have fed them for a day. But teach a person how to fish, and you’ve fed them for an entire lifetime. That same concept is being applied in the sense of how one local entrepreneur has helped launch over 60 small businesses all over the region.

She’s putting those tools for success in the hands of those that can really use the help.

Back in 2019, Danielle D. Hughes started a vending machine business for her mom but it branched out into what has become Elite Global Vending today.

“Not only am I running my business and scaling it to other locations, I’ve now created a community of other people, majority women who are looking to learn how to invest,” Hughes explained.

Along with educating those interested in learning how to make passive income, she wanted to bless one random person with everything needed to succeed.

“I had the idea and I’m like I wanna give away vending machine,” said Hughes.

From there she started an online video submission contest asking participants to describe what they’d do with a free vending machine. That’s where Dia Blackmon comes into play.

“She had the most creative submission and she won the $1,500 vending machine,” Hughes added.

Blackmon is currently in the process of planning where she wants to place the machine but is at least thankful for the opportunity.

“It was exciting. It’s been a long time coming. It’s been something I’ve been interested in actually since the start of the pandemic,” Blackmon insisted.

Hughes is insisting it’s all about teaching others and giving back after being fortunate enough to be in the position she’s in.

“I truly believe that education is important, but we also need access and we need resources,” said Hughes.

Blackmon has now gotten the upper hand to start generating income her own way.

“We have a few offers that we’re looking at right now. Trying to get into a very high foot traffic location. So we’re actually trying to put it in a community center” Blackmon explained.

“I’m super excited to see her flourish. She has been through all of our programming and now she has made it to that other side and now she’s ready to start making money with her vending machine,” said Hughes.