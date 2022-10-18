Morning 4: The most targeted cars for catalytic converter theft -- and other top stories

The exhaust pipe of an abandoned car missing its catalytic converter, rests on the ground in Philadelphia, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Catalytic converter theft is on the rise: Here are the most targeted cars

In 2020, there was a 325% increase in catalytic converter theft, according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. According to Carfax, if you don’t have full coverage insurance, the repair can cost between $1,000 and $3,000.

Michigan man, women among 11 who helped block doors to stop woman from getting abortion in Tennessee

Two women and one man from Michigan are among a group of people who are being charged for physically standing in front of the doors of a Tennessee clinic to stop a woman from getting an abortion, according to officials.

Heather Idoni, of Fenton; Caroline Davis, 24, of Macomb; and Calvin Zastrow, 57, of Kawkawlin; are three of 11 people charged in an indictment filed Oct. 3 in the Middle District of Tennessee.

Dietitian: Penn State threw PB&Js at Michigan football players before being run out of Big House

The dietitian for the Michigan football team said Penn State players threw peanut butter and jelly sandwiches at the Wolverines at halftime before getting run out of the Big House in the second half.

Abigail O’Connor, the director of performance nutrition for the Wolverines, said she found some smashed PB&Js on the ground outside the locker room.

“I thought it was an unsuccessful attempt to sneak food to the sideline,” she tweeted. “Turns out they had been thrown at our players during that jam up in the tunnel.”

20-year-old man attacked, dragged while walking dog in Grosse Pointe Woods

Grosse Pointe Woods police are investigating an attempted abduction of a 20-year-old man who says he was attacked and dragged while walking his dog.

The man says he was physically assaulted on the night of Wednesday, Oct. 12, as he walked his dog on Lennon Street in Grosse Pointe Woods.

