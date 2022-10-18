Metro Detroit weather: Cool, damp day with wintry mix

DETROIT – The pesky west winds kept scattered rain and a few snowflakes moving through SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario overnight. Some gaps in the clouds will allow temps to dip down into the middle and upper 30s as we get going this Tuesday here in Metro Detroit. Cloud breaks also indicate that it is temporarily drying out early this morning. You won’t be able to forget that breeze which keeps it feeling like the upper 20s and you will want to dress for that if you are spending any time outdoors. A few spotty raindrops and/or flakes are possible with better and better chances later in the day, mainly for plain rain making that umbrella the perfect accessory today.

Sunrise is at 7:50 a.m.

We will see a few glimpses of the sun with patchy blue skies at times this morning, but we should expect increasing clouds as we get through lunch into the afternoon. High temperatures will once again barely make it into the middle 40s with winds W 10-20 gusting 20-30mph keeping wind chills in the low to middle 30s most of the day across Metro Detroit. Shower chances will also be on the uptick by early to middle afternoon and we cannot rule out a little wet snow mixing in before it switches to mainly plain rain showers. We are now in the middle of this wet, cold, and windy pattern which means more rain showers and wintry mix possible this evening through tonight and beyond.

Sunset is at 6:47 p.m.

Wednesday looks to be a near carbon copy of today with those cool 30s to start before barely warming into the middle 40s. The winds will also continue to be pesky and chilly W 10-20 gusting 20-30mph. The subtle difference for Wednesday will bring fewer rain showers. Morning rain will likely slowdown that early commute with our best shower chances existing in through the morning. A few widely scattered afternoon showers will ride that wind from the west, but we will also start seeing a little more sunshine in the later afternoon.

We should break this cool and damp pattern on Thursday very gradually. In fact, the coldest temperatures all week will hit us early Thursday with numbers falling into the lower 30s which means a few suburbs could dip into the upper 20s. Skies will stay mostly cloudy most of the day as highs hit the lower 50s for the first time all week with a counterproductive breeze SW 10-15mph.

Friday brings a beautiful set up for a nice warming into this coming weekend here in Metro Detroit. We should see highs responding to gradually clearing skies hitting 60 degrees to end the work and school week. We have a shot at 70 degrees both Saturday and Sunday with a beautiful blend of sun and clouds making it a perfect weekend to do just about anything from viewing the beautiful foliage to raking up all of that foliage. The choice is yours.

It’s time to get that 4 Warn Weather App and stay well ahead of any storms or wild swings in your weather. Plus, it’s free!

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android