44º

Local News

Man shoots, injures 37-year-old during road rage incident in Waterford Township, police say

Police say 37-year-old man was driving toward 55-year-old when shots were fired

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

Tags: Waterford Township, Oakland County, News, Crime, Road Rage, Shooting, Waterford Township Shooting, Waterford Township Crime, Local Crime, Local, Road Rage Shooting, Waterford Township Police Department, Voorheis Road
(WDIV)

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 37-year-old man was shot in a road rage incident in Waterford Township.

The incident happened at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. It began in Pontiac, continued westbound on Huron Street, and ended near Voorheis Road in Waterford Township.

Waterford Township police said a 37-year-old man driving a black Chevy Impala rear-ended a dark-colored Chevy Malibu that was being driven by a 55-year-old man and had a 50-year-old woman in the passenger seat.

The driver of the Malibu exited the vehicle and was standing near the driver’s side of the vehicle exchanging words with the driver of the Impala when the driver of the Impala put his vehicle in reverse, quickly backed up and then drove directly at the 55-year-old man.

The driver of the Malibu, a CPL holder, had a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and fired two rounds at the windshield of the Impala as it drove toward him. He struck the driver once.

The driver of the Impala made a statement to police at the scene before he was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Witnesses were also interviewed at the scene. The driver of the Impala and his passenger were interviewed at Waterford Township police headquarters.

The investigation is ongoing.

Read: More crime coverage

Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Kayla is a Web Producer for ClickOnDetroit. Before she joined the team in 2018 she worked at WILX in Lansing as a digital producer.

email

twitter