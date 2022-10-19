Man shoots, injures 37-year-old during road rage incident in Waterford Township, police say

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A 37-year-old man was shot in a road rage incident in Waterford Township.

The incident happened at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. It began in Pontiac, continued westbound on Huron Street, and ended near Voorheis Road in Waterford Township.

Waterford Township police said a 37-year-old man driving a black Chevy Impala rear-ended a dark-colored Chevy Malibu that was being driven by a 55-year-old man and had a 50-year-old woman in the passenger seat.

The driver of the Malibu exited the vehicle and was standing near the driver’s side of the vehicle exchanging words with the driver of the Impala when the driver of the Impala put his vehicle in reverse, quickly backed up and then drove directly at the 55-year-old man.

The driver of the Malibu, a CPL holder, had a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and fired two rounds at the windshield of the Impala as it drove toward him. He struck the driver once.

The driver of the Impala made a statement to police at the scene before he was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Witnesses were also interviewed at the scene. The driver of the Impala and his passenger were interviewed at Waterford Township police headquarters.

The investigation is ongoing.

