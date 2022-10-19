Morning 4: Report shows 3 Michigan cities among most rat-infested in 2022 -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Detroit, 2 other Michigan cities ranked among worst for rats in 2022

Three Michigan cities have been ranked among America’s most rat-infested cities.

Orkin released their annual list of the 50 most rat-infested cities in the country, with Chicago taking the top spot for the eighth straight year. Congrats, Chicago!

Learn more here.

Family pleads for help after father of four is hit by car and left for dead in Farmington Hills

A family is In mourning Tuesday night after a father of four is the victim in a deadly hit-and-run in Farmington Hills.

Timothy Evans, Jr., 33, was killed when he was hit Saturday morning on 12 Mile Road. Evans’ loved ones are hurting because someone with so much love to give was left to die on the side of the road.

See the story here.

4YI: What happened to Detroit’s old Vernors bottling plants on Woodward?

You may remember seeing two iconic Vernors bottle plants in Detroit between 1930 and 1985. What happened to those things?

A question about this came through our 4YI submission form, where people can just ask us about anything, and we try to find the answer. Peter asked, “When did the both Vernors plants close, first the one on the river, then the on Woodward Ave?”

Well, Peter -- it’s a bit of a long story. But we’ll sum it up. Let’s start from the beginning. Meet James Vernor (the namesake of Vernor Highway!)

Read more here.

Michigan man offers to bail out jail inmate in exchange for killing his ex-girlfriend

A Michigan man offered to pay a jail inmate’s bond in exchange for murdering his ex-girlfriend, officials said.

An inmate at the Charlevoix County Jail spoke to Michigan State Police troopers Sunday (Oct. 16) and told them that Caleb Michael Beesley, 26, of Gaylord, had offered to bail him out if he would kill someone.

Read the report here.