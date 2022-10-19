Family pleads for help after father of four is hit by car and left for dead in Farmington Hills

A family is In mourning Tuesday night after a father of four is the victim in a deadly hit-and-run in Farmington Hills. Timothy Evans, Jr., 33, was killed when he was hit Saturday morning on 12 Mile Road. Evans’s loved ones are hurting because someone with so much love to give was left to die on the side of the road.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A family is In mourning Tuesday night after a father of four is the victim in a deadly hit-and-run in Farmington Hills.

Timothy Evans, Jr., 33, was killed when he was hit Saturday morning on 12 Mile Road.

Evans’s loved ones are hurting because someone with so much love to give was left to die on the side of the road.

“My brother was a great great person, and I love him, and I would do anything for him,” said Evans’s brother-in-law Lawrence Black. “I wish I could bring him back, but we can’t.”

Hurt doesn’t even begin to describe the loss for Evans’s mother, Judy Evans. He was her baby, the youngest of four, and her only son.

“He was my pride and joy,” said Judy Evans. “He was everything.”

“He was the best brother a sister could have,” said Antionette Black.

The 33-year-old father of four was out with friends Friday night in Farmington Hills. His girlfriend, Stephanie Bicknell, sensed something was wrong that night.

“I couldn’t get ahold of him,” said Bicknell. “When I woke up in the morning, he still wasn’t there, I definitely knew something was wrong.”

What they didn’t know at the time was that Timothy Evans, Jr., was already gone.

A driver called 911 Saturday (Oct. 15) morning after noticing a person lying in the grass off 12 Mile Road near Balmoral Way.

The family said the information they learned next hurt them the most.

“If she had just stopped, would he still be alive today,” Judy Evans said.

The driver, who police say left the road and hit Timothy Evans, Jr., on the shoulder, never even stopped to check on him.

“We had a ton of plans for our future, and this wasn’t one of them,” Bicknell said.

Bicknell said Timothy Evans, Jr., was the best dad, not just to their one and three-year-olds, but to her older children as well.

She’s still trying to figure out how to carry on without him. The first step in that process is laying him to rest, which they can’t do alone.

“Pride tells me that I shouldn’t open up my home and tell everybody that I’m unable to put this man away, funeral expenses, burial, but love tells me I absolutely should do that because I knew he would do it for me,” Lawrence Black.

Timothy Evans, Jr., had massive dreams. Next to his family, music was his greatest passion, as he had a group called the Heartbreak Kidz who performed their song Belle Isle Hustle.

The song is a lighthearted, feel-good song filled with nods to Detroit, where he grew up.

It’s the second significant loss for the family this year as Evans’s father, Timothy Evans Sr., passed away earlier this year.

The driver, a 68-year-old woman, turned herself in on Sunday morning and is cooperating with investigators. Her vehicle, a white Chevy Equinox, is being processed for evidence. Once the investigation is completed, the findings will be turned over to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.

The family is hoping at the end of that review that charges will be filed.

Judy Evans wants what happened to her son to serve as a warning to everyone else.

“My message to anybody that makes a mistake and hits something in the road is you don’t just keep going,” Judy Evans said. “You stop and make sure that it’s not a human being.”

Click here If you would like to help the family with burial expenses.