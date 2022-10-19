Woman with multiple weapons barricaded in home on Detroit’s west side, police say

A woman with multiple weapons is barricaded in a home on Detroit’s west side, according to police.

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, help is available 24/7 by calling or texting the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.

Detroit police have a heavy presence surrounding the house on Artesian Street near the Southfield Freeway and Tireman Avenue.

Detroit police Chief James White said the woman is in her 30s and has a mental illness.

The situation began around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday when police responded to a domestic violence situation.

Police said when officers arrived on the scene found two children inside the home with the woman and an adult man who had been stabbed.

A gunshot was fired inside the home, but White said no one was hit. Through negotiations, police were able to remove the man and the two children. The children were unharmed, according to police.

“She has several other weapons in the home and she is threatening suicide and at this point, we are going to wait her out and try and negotiate her out of the home,” White said.

The surrounding area is blocked off and neighbors are asked to avoid the area.

