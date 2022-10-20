Morning 4: Owner of Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Lodge dies just days after Bronner’s matriarch -- and more news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Owner of Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Lodge, Judy Zehnder Keller, dies at 77

Judy Zehnder Keller, president and owner of the famous Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Lodge, passed away on Wednesday -- just days after Irene Bronner, the matriarch of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, died.

Westbound I-696 closing in Oakland County this weekend: What drivers should know

Westbound lanes of I-696 will be closed this weekend in Oakland County as crews work to repair pavement and widen the shoulder.

Jason Carr: The 5 best (and worst) Halloween candies you can get while trick-or-treating

Local 4′s Jason Carr is breaking down what he thinks are the best and worst Halloween candies to be given on the spooky holiday.

Ann Arbor police investigating assault allegations involving high school football players

Police are investigating assault allegations involving four players on an Ann Arbor high school football team.

On Oct. 3, a 15-year-old Huron High School JV football player came forward saying four other teammates assaulted him in a locker room.

