Metro Detroit weather: Chilly morning with change in the air

DETROIT – Something I learned in a college philosophy class has always stayed with me even though I don’t know who originally said this pearl, ‘you cannot know pleasure until you know pain.’ We have lived through a few days of weather pain here in Metro Detroit, but things are looking up around here. It’s slow going with skies remaining less than brilliant early this morning and for most of the day. Temps have cooled down into the middle 30s with a bit of a breeze keeping those somewhat painful wind chills in the upper 20s as you head out with the jacket and maybe even a hat and gloves. You know what you will need by now because it’s similar to the chill we’ve had all week.

Sunrise is at 7:52 a.m.

The stubborn storm circling over the Great Lakes has finally moved north and east allowing for some gaps in those cloudy skies from time to time today. That being said, we have one last little ripple in the atmosphere rolling over Pure Michigan bringing a few scattered showers through Metro Detroit late morning into the early afternoon. These should be liquid or rain as temperatures slowly warm a touch today because the winds have also shifted SW 7-15mph. Look for high temperatures in the lower 50s and it took us long enough to get back into the 50s which isn’t asking a lot. Rain chances will become nonexistent after 2-3 p.m. today with partly sunny skies beginning to really break apart into the later afternoon for more sunshine.

Sunset is at 6:44 p.m.

It will be a cool start to our Finally Friday with early morning lows in the low and middle 30s with a few upper 20s in those suburbs as wind chills will be at least that cool if you’re out and about early. We will see a wave or two of mid-level and high clouds, but we also should get into more and more sunshine guiding our afternoon highs into the lower to maybe middle 60s in a warming breeze SW 5-15mph. You may only need a sweatshirt or light jacket for those evening high school football games.

The weekend ahead will be the pinnacle of our weather pleasure as we have a shot at 70F or warmer both weekend days across SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario. Saturday brings a bright and beautiful sky from sunny to mostly sunny and highs again near 70 degrees and manageable breezes SW 5-12mph. Sunday is very similar with just a few more afternoon clouds as we add a few degrees to our tally settling with a high of 72 degrees to end the weekend and it will be dry throughout.

Monday and most of Tuesday also look warm or mild and dry. There is a cold front bringing cooler temperatures and showers late Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. Monday highs will hit 72 degrees with a nice mix of sun and clouds before we break our 70 degree stretch on Tuesday due to increasing afternoon clouds filtering out some sunshine. We should still manage middle to upper 60s Tuesday with shower chances either in the late, late afternoon or evening into Wednesday morning. We will keep you posted as every drip and drop is needed moving forward. It’s time to get that 4 Warn Weather App and stay well ahead of any storms or wild swings in your weather. Plus, it’s free!

• Download for iPhone

• Download for Android