Musicians showing support for Metro Detroit teenager battling cancer

Tim Pamplin

Dylan Drobot, 18, has been living with a brain tumor for the past five years, and a concert on Wednesday was raising money for his medical expenses.

DETROIT – Musicians from across the states came together to help a Metro Detroit teenager who is battling cancer.

The benefit concert featured folksinger Josh White Jr and Chicago jazz vocal duo Anne and Mark Burnell.

To learn more about the events raising money for the 18-year-old, watch the video player above.

Anyone interested in the GoFundMe page, click here.

