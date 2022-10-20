Musicians showing support for Metro Detroit teenager battling cancer

Dylan Drobot, 18, has been living with a brain tumor for the past five years, and a concert on Wednesday was raising money for his medical expenses.

DETROIT – Musicians from across the states came together to help a Metro Detroit teenager who is battling cancer.

The benefit concert featured folksinger Josh White Jr and Chicago jazz vocal duo Anne and Mark Burnell.

Anyone interested in the GoFundMe page, click here.