Troy police investigate after shots fired into door, walls outside room at Red Roof Inn

No injuries reported

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

TROY, Mich. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened in the parking lot of a Red Roof Inn in Troy.

The shooting happened at 9:13 p.m. on Wednesday in the parking lot of the Red Roof Inn at 2350 Rochester Court.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found bullet rounds had struck a door and outside walls of a hotel room. The targeted hotel room was empty when officers arrived and no injuries were reported.

Police said witnesses told them the suspect fled the area in a black SUV. Police found shell casings from two different firearms and recovered a handgun at the scene.

No suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should contact the Troy Police Department at 248-524-3477.

