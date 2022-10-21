Animal abuse investigation underway after 38 cats rescued from Commerce Township house fire

Cats arrive at Lynchburg Humane Society after being saved from Hurricane Ian in Florida (Credit: Claire LeFew, Development and Communications Manager with Lynchburg Humane Society)

PONTIAC, Mich. – Oakland County Animal Control is investigating animal neglect and abuse after 38 cats were rescued from a house fire in Commerce Township.

The animals were rescued after 10 a.m. on Thursday (Oct. 20) from a home on Winewood Lane. When firefighters first arrived to the scene, they saw many cats roaming around the property and called for animal control officers.

When animal control officers arrived, they found the cats living in “concerning” conditions that were not related to the fire. Officials also discovered five dead cats inside the home.

All 38 cats are being treated and evaluated at the Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center in Pontiac. The remains of the five dead cats were sent to Michigan State University College of Veterinary Medicine for necropsies to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing. The evidence will be sent to the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if there will be any charges.

