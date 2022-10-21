Michigan State Lottery: Kalamazoo man claims $733K Fantasy 5 jackpot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A Kalamazoo County man was the lucky winner of a $733,362 jackpot from a Michigan State Lottery (MSL) Fantasy 5 ticket and recently claimed his prize.

According to MSL, a 62-year-old man made a last-minute decision to purchase a Fantasy 5 ticket and was able to match the five winning numbers in the June 19 drawing.

He bought his winning ticket at Bronco Liquor in Kalamazoo.

“I like to play Fantasy 5 when the jackpot is large and I always play my special sets of numbers,” said the player. “After thinking about it for a while, I made the last-minute decision to stop and purchase a ticket on my way home. When I checked my ticket a few days after the drawing and realized I’d won the jackpot, I couldn’t stop shaking! Winning is such a blessing.”

The player recently visited the Michigan State Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. He says he plans to share his winnings with his family.

For more information on Fantasy 5 or the Michigan State Lottery, visit their website by clicking here.

If you believe you have a gambling problem, you can call 800-270-7117 or text 248-648-3363 for confidential support.