Morning 4: A look at what the 2022-2023 winter season may be like in Michigan -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

More snow? Here’s Michigan’s winter 2022-2023 outlook

We’re getting a sneak peek at what this winter season could like -- and feel like -- in Michigan.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) released their annual seasonal outlook for the country, which forecasts, generally, what the winter could bring.

See their predictions here.

Here’s what Downtown Detroit looked like before the Renaissance Center was built

As the tallest building in Downtown Detroit, the Renaissance Center has dominated the city’s skyline for more than four decades.

The enormous building -- whose central tower stands 727 feet tall, was erected in the 1970s and completed in 1977 -- has established itself as one of the most recognizable landmarks in the Motor City for over 40 years. For many, it’s difficult to even imagine what Detroit looks like without it.

But there was, of course, a time when the RenCen did not exist. So, what exactly did Downtown Detroit look like before the now-General Motors headquarters was built?

See photos here.

Orionids meteor shower peaks tonight, thanks to debris from Halley’s Comet: How to see them

One of the best meteor showers of the year is ready for its peak night on Friday, and you should be able to spot them here in Michigan.

The Orionids meteor shower, which peaks during mid-October each year, are known for their brightness and for their speed. This year’s peak is tonight.

Here’s what to know.

Michigan family of 4 vanishes after bizarre 911 call from father

Police in West Michigan are looking for a missing family of four who was last contacted on Sunday, and appeared to vanish from their home, leaving behind pets and even a relative that needs care.

Read the report here.