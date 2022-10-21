Metro Detroit weather: Warm weekend ahead

DETROIT – Good Finally Friday morning! Happy weekend! Our skies have cleared out just in time for the beginning of this weekend and the hits will keep coming. Temperatures are cooling down to near freezing across much of Metro Detroit with middle 30s for those heading outside early closer to downtown. There is a bit a breeze still otherwise, the ingredients are there for fog with recent moisture, clearing skies, and cooler air. While the breeze mixes the air to prevent fog, it does add an extra bite making it feel like the middle and upper 20s making it the right kind of day for a couple of layers. Dress for the crisp conditions early and then plan on a nice and warming Friday.

Sunrise is at 7:53 a.m.

Sunshine is going to rule this day with just a few clouds coming and going this morning, but those clouds won’t hinder our warming. Look for high temperatures to hit the lower and middle 60s around Metro Detroit this afternoon with a few gusty breezes SSW 7-17mph. We will be mostly sunny through most of the afternoon along with that southerly breeze ensuring the nicest day of the week. Alright, that really is no great feat if I’m being honest. It will be spectacular none the less and you may only need a sweatshirt at those Friday night high school football games as temps only cool into the middle and upper 50s through the evening.

Sunset is at 6:42 p.m.

There’s more and more good news for this weekend and the first half of next week. Saturday morning lows will be mild in the upper 40s under clear skies and calming winds. Expect some patchy fog in the morning but it shouldn’t be a big issue. You can expect tons of sun Saturday with highs near 70 degrees which is a good 10 degrees above our average for the end of October.

Sunday will be nearly as wonderful with mild 40s to low 50s in the morning before we hit the lower 70s into the afternoon. A few more clouds cross Metro Detroit skies compared to Saturday, but our gradual warming will continue none the less. The stretch of 70-degree highs extends into Monday, Tuesday, and possibly Wednesday of next week.

There will be a cold front with rain on the way into Pure Michigan next week, but our computer model data is showing signs that the storm will slow down crossing the country. That means rain and cooler air may not arrive until later Wednesday night into Thursday bringing another noticeable change to end next week. That is one day later than the models predicted yesterday, and we will take it. Most of Metro Detroit is in Moderate Drought status so we are in need of a two-to-three-day deluge of rain to break the drought and soak the soil properly before it freezes, and before it is too late. Right now, no such soaking rainy weather is in our forecast.

