Southfield police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield.
Tahlaya Berry was last seen Wednesday (Oct. 19) after she was dropped off at Southfield A & T School by her mother (Tylisya Gober).
Two hours later, Gober was advised by the administration at the school that her daughter was no longer there.
|Tahlaya Berry
|Details
|Age
|16
|Height
|5′2″
|Hair
|Brown
|Weight
|97 pounds
|Eyes
|Brown
Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.
All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.