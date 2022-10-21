Southfield police want help finding missing 16-year-old girl

Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 16-year-old girl who went missing in Southfield.

Tahlaya Berry was last seen Wednesday (Oct. 19) after she was dropped off at Southfield A & T School by her mother (Tylisya Gober).

Two hours later, Gober was advised by the administration at the school that her daughter was no longer there.

Tahlaya Berry Details Age 16 Height 5′2″ Hair Brown Weight 97 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage