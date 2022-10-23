A jack-of-all-trades: Motown’s Robert Gordy dies at 91

Motown artist, songwriter, producer and executive Robert Gordy Sr. passed away at the age of 91.

On Friday, Gordy passed away from natural causes at his home in Marina del Rey, California.

Born in Detroit on July 15, 1931, Gordy was the youngest of eight children. He’s the brother of Motown founder Berry Gordy.

“I am deeply saddened by the sudden passing of my younger brother, Robert,” Berry Gordy said in a statement. “He was absolutely the best lil’ brother anyone could ever hope for. His ability to succeed at whatever he attempted or that I threw his way, amazed me over the years. I will miss his love, his support, and his loyalty.”

Robert Gordy (Universal Music Enterprises)

Gordy started his music career under the name Bob Kayli and had the novelty hit “Everyone Was There”. Years later Gordy took over Jobete Music Publishing, which he ran for over twenty years.

Along with his music career, Gordy acted in the movie “Hawk” and “Lady Sings The Blues.”

Gordy is survived by his brother Berry, his three children, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

As of Sunday, funeral services are pending. Any flowers or donations can be made in his memory to the Motown Museum.