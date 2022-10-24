Live stream: Accused Oxford shooter expected to enter guilty plea on 24 felony charges

The accused Oxford High School shooter is expected to plead guilty to two dozen felony charges, including murder and terrorism, in a court hearing Monday mornin

According to David Williams, Oakland County chief assistant prosecutor, suspected shooter Ethan Crumbley is preparing to enter a guilty plea Monday, Oct. 24, for all 24 charges against him in connection with last year’s fatal mass shooting at the high school. Four students were killed and seven people were injured when the shooter opened fire during school hours.

Crumbley is expected to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. on Monday.

The 16-year-old accused shooter, who was 15 years old at the time of the Nov. 30, 2021, shooting, was charged as an adult with 24 felonies, including:

One count of terrorism causing death;

Four counts of first-degree murder;

Seven counts of assault with intent to murder; and

12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Crumbley’s attorney had previously entered a not guilty plea on his behalf for all 24 charges. He was denied bond and has been lodged at the Oakland County Jail while he awaits trial. He has appeared in court once each month for a judge to review his placement at the jail, rather than a juvenile facility. The judge has consistently ruled to keep Crumbley at the jail.

The suspected shooter was scheduled to go on trial in January of next year, where he was expected to “to assert the defense of insanity at the time of the alleged offense.”

Crumbley faces four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin and 17-year-old Justin Shilling. Prosecutors also argue that through the mass shooting, the alleged shooter terrorized those in the school and the community.

Legal expert Mark Chutkow says this is a groundbreaking case and would be the first time a U.S. school shooter is convicted of terrorism.

The accused shooter is said to have walked out of the bathroom at Oxford High School with a 9 mm handgun and fired dozens of shots. Police say more than 30 shots were fired in the shooting, and three 15-round magazines were found.

The parents of the accused shooter are also facing criminal charges in connection with the fatal mass shooting. In addition to allegedly neglecting their son and his emotional and mental health needs, as prosecutors argue, James and Jennifer Crumbley are also accused of buying their son the handgun used in the shooting.

James and Jennifer Crumbley each face four counts of involuntary manslaughter for the death of each student in the shooting. They are expected to go to trial in January of next year, though their attorneys are looking to get the case against them dismissed.

