Can you guess the most popular Halloween costume in Michigan this year? (No, it’s not Dan Campbell)

The most popular Halloween costumes by state for 2022.

Can you guess what the most popular Halloween costume is in Michigan this year?

It’s not “Hard Knocks” stars Jamaal Williams or Dan Campbell, or Taylor Swift fresh off her new album, or any of the politicians in the upcoming elections.

Nope, it’s Tinker Bell.

According to Bookies.com, which used Google data to determine the most popular costumes across all 50 states, “Tinker Bell” was the term most often searched alongside “Halloween costume” in Michigan.

You could have given me a thousand (maybe ten-thousand) guesses and I wouldn’t have said Tinker Bell. But maybe some of you Disney fans out there knew this was coming (hey, at least we’ve got Rhode Island on our side).

You can read more about the study and its methodology here.