PHOTOS: Henry Ford Hospital NICU babies dress up as book characters in homemade Halloween costumes

DETROIT – Babies at Henry Ford Hospital are getting in the Halloween spirit with costumes inspired by books.

The babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) are dressed up in costumes inspired by The Cat in the Hat, Madeline, the Very Hungry Caterpillar and more. According to the hospital, when the babies go home, they will leave with the costume and book that matches.

According to a press release, the costumes that the NICU babies wore for their Halloween photo shoot were all handmade by one of the nurses’ moms.

