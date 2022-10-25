Test scores show Michigan students have fallen behind academically during the pandemic

New test scores are revealing just how far Michigan students have fallen behind thanks to the pandemic.

New test scores reveal how far Michigan students have fallen behind thanks to the pandemic.

Numbers from the National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP) tests show the largest decline ever in math and reading among students in 4th and 8th grade across the country.

In Michigan, math scores dropped four points for 4th graders and eight points for 8th graders.

The state’s 4th grade reading scores hit a 30-year low, dropping nearly seven points.

In Michigan, reading scores dropped four points for 8th graders.

Click here to check out Michigan’s performance scores.

Educators told Local 4 that the numbers are not surprising given the learning interruption due to the pandemic.

“We had a COVID-19 shutdown, children were being educated at home, everyone’s home environment is different, the technology in each home is different,” said former president of the Detroit Public Schools Board of Education Jimmy Womack.

Wayne-Westland Community Schools Superintendent John Dignan said educators have to be intentional in catching kids up.

“Meet (students) where they’re at and make sure they get the academic skills, whether it’s in math or illiteracy, and again I think they’ll be successful,” Dignan said.

Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD) participated in NAEP testing this Spring.

Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti released a statement that can be found below.