Woman injured after driving car off of service drive onto Lodge Freeway in Detroit

Driver has some broken bones but no life-threatening injuries

Tim Pamplin

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

DETROIT – A woman was injured after launching her car off the service drive onto the Lodge Freeway in Detroit.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. Monday in the northbound lanes at Webb Street.

“She took off four beams on the service drive,” said Michigan State Police. “It looks like she took off two of those when she Dukes of HazZard onto the freeway.”

“The car flew over their car,” said a man. “They just missed a grave accident.”

The woman has some broken bones but no life-threatening injuries.

