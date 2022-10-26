Detroit photographer captures people’s auras with vintage, modern technology

A Detroit-based photographer travels all across the nation, capturing people’s auras with vintage and modern technology.

An aura is believed to be the human atmosphere created by a person’s life stories, current life situations and emotions and are represented through colors. The spiritual say the colors of a person’s aura can change throughout their life as more life experiences shape who they are today.

Since 2017, Eileen Lee has captured and interpreted tens of thousands of aura portraits.

The Rochester native, and now Detroit resident, was introduced to aura energy in the late 2000′s. Lee came across a book discussing energy, and that sparked her interest in camera work that can capture humans’ aura.

After buying the proper camera and touring just to find packfilm, a film specific to her camera, Lee’s spiritual journey had begun.

“I try to educate people, or at least open them up to the idea of ‘we literally are more than our physical selves.’” Eileen Lee

Aura photography equipment (Aura Aura)

Lee explained that a person’s aura colors show what is currently going on in their life and that it represents more than just the colors of your soul. The colors are said to represent both the consciousness and unconsciousness of a person. According to the photographer, each color has a spectrum of meaning and representation.

“You can’t cheat the camera; it’s going to tell you what’s going on -- and sometimes, people don’t expect to get really emotional in a session,” Lee said.

Aura photography was popular in the 1930s and the 1970s and has had a resurgence in the last few years. Lee said one of the many reasons why this type of photography is gaining traction is because, in general, people are starting to open up more and become more self-aware.

“(Aura photograph) is really just a piece of the puzzle. I would say it’s sort of like a tool for you to use in your life, either see if you’re on track or have hit a milestone.” Eileen Lee

Aura Aura has had returning customers over the years, and Lee said it’s been interesting watching their spiritual journey.

“Seeing how they’ve evolved, how their colors have evolved... it really speaks to you.”

Within the past year, a new project has developed in the Aura Aura family called Color Of Our Energy. With each session, a person getting a portrait done will get a walk-through of what the specific colors in your photo are and what they mean for you. Each customer will also have access to an online portal that breaks down the aura colors with more information.

Color Of Our Energy uses modern film compared to Aura Aura, which uses vintage film to display a customer’s aura colors.

Lee’s aura color definitions

Blue: A lighter cyan or turquoise blue is the color of the throat chakra, ruling communication and self-expression. A true blue in the aura is indicative of a person with natural expressive gifts and the ability to speak their truth. Individuals with light blue emissions in their energy field have an inner knowledge and wisdom and tend to rely on their feelings to determine what is right without needing outside facts or data for substantiation. These expressive dreamers place a great importance on personal relationships. Honesty and clarity in communication is very important to them. They love to gather and share wisdom and make great philosophers. The lighter the blue of your aura, the more peaceful and positive the energy you project.

Green: Green frequencies resonate with the vibration of the heart chakra, the center of personal growth and healing. Those with green auras radiate unconditional love and a life force energy that is sensed by all beings who come into their presence. Because of this, individuals with intense green in their auras consistently over time are typically drawn to nature and animals and are natural self-healers. Being in the presence of a person with green emissions in their energy field can be a very peaceful and restful experience. They are the most balanced people in the entire color spectrum, easily giving equal attention to their own creative goals and to the people they love. They have a sense of responsibility and service to others, and are very self-assertive. The green aura is one that bridges the spiritual and physical worlds.

Indigo: Indigo blue is the color of the third eye chakra, relating to intuition and inner knowing. Its frequency is the second-highest vibrational energy of the visible color spectrum and relates to having deep intuitive gifts. People with indigo in their auras are extremely sensitive to others’ energy and are very in tune -- they tend to know things before they happen, hear things before they are said, and dream lucidly and literally. They are sensitive but lend that sensitivity toward others in terms of empathy. Indigos tend to operate from a deep depth of feeling vs. logic. They are seekers by nature and see the world as something bigger than themselves as an individual. They understand that living in the moment and going with the natural flow of life is key. Those with indigo in their aura trust their intuition and can easily discern between truth and illusion.

Orange: Orange is the color of the sacral chakra, which relates to creativity, sensuality and our emotional subtle body. Orange is the energy center for exchange and relationships, placing high value on friendships and interacting with others. Those with orange emissions in their auras resonate with the vibrations of joyful exchange, whether relating to work, resources, money, time, energy or love. They possess strength in teamwork due to their ability to be relatable and sociable. Those with orange in their aura are highly perceptive and incredibly dynamic individuals. Strangers do not stay strangers for very long for those with an orange aura, as friendships develop very quickly for these relationship experts. People with orange auras have a hard time sitting still as they are thrill seekers who want to experience all the world has to offer. Because they crave newness and sensation, vibrating at a lower orange frequency can lead to addiction or trouble committing in relationships.

Pink: A true, lighter pink is one of the more rare colors to show up in an aura. A bubblegum/baby pink aura can be seen around persons who are gentle in nature and radiate pleasant, loving energy to every being they come into contact with. They are deeply sensitive, embrace the ideals of romantic love, and often have a natural ability to keep the romance alive and well in relationships. They are natural healers and creatives, with an inkling toward intuitive abilities. The color pink vibrates at a similar frequency as green, which corresponds to the heart chakra. People who have light pink emissions in their aura inspire a feeling of comfort to those around them. Pink vibrations are bubbly and uplifting because they correspond directly to the heart chakra, which is typically associated with feminine energy. Even in the midst of life’s most pressing challenges, a person with a pink aura can help heal others with a glance, a smile, a kind word or just by being present. They remind us to be gentle with each other and all of earth’s creatures.

Red: Red is the color of the root chakra, which relates to our connection with the physical body, and the tangible world around us. It appears in the auras of fearless individuals who have a natural understanding of their physical reality and enjoy manifesting desires in the material world. They are passionate and unapologetic about experiencing dynamic and abundant adventures in life as a physical being. It’s this passion and restlessness that keeps them driven in life. They are generally unafraid of death, birth, over-indulgence, sensuality, or adrenaline-inducing activities. Those with red emissions in their energy fields are powerful people that rarely deny themselves the pleasures of the physical plane. The saturation or brightness of a color in your aura can indicate different things. If the red in your aura is murky or dark, you may be holding on to anger, frustration or trauma. It can also indicate low energy, exhaustion or being over-worked.

Violet (purple): Violet is the color of the crown chakra, which relates to connection to our dreams and higher consciousness. Individuals with violet in their auras are dynamic, charismatic, and have powerful personalities. Their task or mission in life is to lead and inspire humankind and to guide us into a new age of prosperity, happiness and wholeness. They have an inner and driving urge to do something important with their life. They are visionaries, and have high ideals and hopes for the future. Because those with violet purple energy possess both knowledge and intuition, they can usually see and recognize the “bigger picture” of any situation without being bogged down with details. They are natural empaths, easily assessing the vibrations of others. They crave connection and present themselves as open books to inspire and encourage the sharing of others. Purple auras vibrate at a very high speed, signaling a close connection with the universe and unseen forms of life energy. Those with violet emissions in their energy field tend to have high levels of thought activity and ability to manifest their projections into the material world. They also exhibit a high degree of originality when it comes to innovative thoughts, progressive ideas, and open-minded insights that show concern for the entire universal life matrix.

Yellow: Yellow is the color of the solar plexus chakra, which rules our intellect, self-esteem and personal power. Those with yellow in their energy field resonate with vibrations of confidence, happiness, a strong sense of self, and the ability to inspire others to achieve greatness. They are natural born leaders, who tend to have high levels of energy and the ability to positively motivate others. Individuals with yellow auras encourage and support others by naturally being themselves. They radiate like the sun, and they also may have a great ability to analyze complex concepts. Those who glow yellow are full of inner joy, generosity, and naturally attract others toward them. They are warm and radiant like the sun. When yellow is darker and dense in our aura, we may be experiencing self criticism, perfectionism, over confidence, or operating too much from our ego-driven self.

White: Related to the soul chakra, a pure, all white aura with no other color present is the mark of a being who has transcended the limitations of the physical realm. These extremely rare individuals -- possibly only a handful on all of planet Earth -- are free from personal issues, hang-ups and health problems, which is why their aura projects pure white only frequencies. What is most common are those with white in their auras, along with other colors. These individuals are in a spiritually motivated state and possess an openness and receptiveness to the universe. They are often unconcerned with worldly matters or ambition, rather purity and truth. They are operating from a positive, uplifting and non-judgmental state. Inner illumination and seeking cosmic wisdom characterize the white energy. When white is in the aura and appears cloudy or murky, it can indicate being in a state of flux, confused or waiting for answers.

Below is a diagram of where colors can show up in a portrait and what they mean in the moment of the photo