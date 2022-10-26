Morning 4: Teen charged with fatally shooting Lyft driver in head in Pontiac -- and other news

Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news.

Teen charged with killing Lyft driver in Oakland County by shooting her in head from back seat

A teenager has been charged with killing a Lyft driver in Oakland County by shooting her in the back of the head while riding in her car, officials said.

Deputies were called around 5:15 a.m. Friday (Oct. 21) to the corner of West Rundell Street and Putnam Avenue in Pontiac.

Fact check: Michigan Prop 3 would not allow ‘child sterilization without parental consent’

Voters will have the opportunity to decide the future of abortion rights in Michigan during the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.

If Proposal 22-3 is approved by voters, it would establish a right to reproductive freedom in Michigan. There is a lot of misinformation on social media, in advertisements and in articles online. We’re working to clear up that misinformation.

Officials describe finding body of missing Detroit mother in garbage bags at her boyfriend’s home

A forensic technician and a homicide officer were called upon in court Tuesday to describe how they found the dismembered remains of a missing Detroit mother inside garbage bags at her boyfriend’s home.

Rondell Lamar Watters, 45, of Detroit, returned to court Tuesday (Oct. 25) for a preliminary examination. Watters is charged with open murder, mutilation of a body, and tampering with evidence in connection with the death of his girlfriend, Latima Warren, 32, of Detroit.

Devin Scillian: Biggest takeaways from final Whitmer, Dixon debate

The second (and final) debate between Governor Whitmer and Tudor Dixon lands a little late for full impact just two weeks before election day; plenty of voters have already cast their ballots in a massive return of absentee votes. But that doesn’t lessen the intrigue of this matchup given the tightening of the race.

I was fairly certain we would see a more aggressive Gretchen Whitmer after Tudor Dixon seemed to surprise many with her first debate performance (and I would include the Governor in that group). And even Dixon noted early on that Whitmer was bringing a little more heat.

